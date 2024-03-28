March 28 police reports

Mynor Lopez Maldonado, Osceola, was arrested on March 21 at 620 E. McLane St. for violation of a no contact order - domestic. Lopez Maldonado was released on March 22 on bond.

Adam Hutton, Truro, was arrested on March 22 at 777 Casino Dr. for public intoxication, disorderly conduct - threat, and harassment in the third degree. Hutton was released on March 23 on bond.

Justin Blades, Leon, was arrested on March 23 at 220 Townline Rd for fifth degree theft <$300. Blades was released on March 23 on bond.

Daniel Kalk, Osceola, was arrested on March 23 at 529 E. McLane St. for public intoxication. Kalk was released on March 23 on bond.

Kyle Eirich, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, was arrested on March 23 at 2400 College Dr. for fifth degree theft <$300. Eirich was released on March 24 on his own recognizance.