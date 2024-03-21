March 21 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident in the Pilot Trucking parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St., on March 14.

According to an Osceola police report, Umar Clea of Oxford, Alabama, was facing south in a 2023 Peterbilt and backing into a parking spot on the east. Clea said he believed that he miscalculated or misjudged the set up of his truck to prepare to back into a parking spot, resulting in striking a legally parked 2022 Kenworth on the driver’s side front fender.

Damage is estimated at $0 to the 2023 Peterbilt and $2,500 to the 2022 Kenworth.

–––––

No citations were issued after an accident on March 15 on Highway 69 north.

According to an Osceola police report, Alice Goering of Leon was traveling north on Highway 69 in a 2015 Ford Escape as a 2016 Ford Edge driven by Courtney Knust of Osceola pulled from the Casey’s parking lot to also travel north. Knust reported that she did not see Goering, and struck the driver’s side door of Goering’s vehicle as she pulled out in front of her.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2015 Ford and $500 tot he 2016 Ford. No injuries were reported.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the Pilot Trucking parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St., on March 15.

According to an Osceola police report, Ahmed Hussen of Saint Cloud, Minnesota was in a 2020 Volvo in front of Andrei Garmaev of Jersey City, New Jersey, who was driving a 2023 Volvo, when Hussen pulled to the left to prepare for a wide right turn. As he stared turning to the right so he could get in position to back into a parking spot, Garmaev went to pass him, and right front bumper of Hussen’s semi collided with the left side of Garmaev’s trailer.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2020 Volvo and $3,000 to the 2023 Volvo.