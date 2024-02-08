Feb. 8 police reports

Mary Manley, Chariton, was arrested on Jan. 29 in the 100-block of E. Grant St. for driving with license revoked for OWI. Manley was released on Jan. 30 of her own recognizance.

–––––

Juanita Bennett, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 223 E. Shaw St. for contempt - any other act. Bennett was released on Jan. 31 for fine paid.

–––––

Mason Murphy, Boone, was arrested on Jan. 30 at 209 N. Jackson St. for sexual abuse in the third degree.

–––––

A juvenile was arrested at 800 N. Jackson St. for harassment - first degree.

–––––

Eugene Beakler, Creston, was arrested at 777 Casino Dr. on Jan. 31 for child endangerment. Beakler was released on Feb. 3 on bond.

–––––

Juan Partida, Murray, was arrested on Jan. 31 in the 700-block of N. Fillmore ST. for driving under suspension. Partida was released on Feb. 1 on his own recognizance.

–––––

Chase Hill, Leon, was arrested on Feb. 2 in the 400-block of W. McLane St. for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana - first offense.

–––––

Simple assault was reported on Feb. 1 at 231 S. Kossuth St.

–––––

Shelby Miller reported drug/narcotics violation at 600 N. Main St. on Feb. 3.