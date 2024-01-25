Jan. 25 police reports

Yannick Bourgeois, Saint Eustache, Quebec, Canada, was arrested on Jan 17 at 2010 W. Clay St. for fourth degree theft, >$300<$750.

William Keller, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 17 at 2010 W. Clay St. for interference with official acts and simple assault.

Lisa Harper, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 21 in the 100-block of E. McLane St. for driving under suspension. Harper was released on bond on Jan. 21.

Mary German reported theft on Jan. 17 at 801-3 S. Fillmore St.

Kori Stewart reported theft from building at 2400 College Dr. on Jan. 19.

Jeffrey Smith reported trespassing at 117 S. Adams St. on Jan. 21.