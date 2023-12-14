Dec. 14 police reports

Matthew Casey, Madrid, was arrested on Dec. 4 at 777 Casino Dr. for possession of drug paraphernalia. Casey was released on Dec. 5 on transport for other county.

Jerry Banks, Osceola, was arrested on Dec. 5 at 416 E. Clay St. for open burning - restricted.

Austin Haines, Osceola, was arrested on Dec. 6 at 2400 College Dr. for third degree theft >$750<$1500. Haines was released on Dec. 6 on his own recognizance.

Kaedan Heitkamp, Osceola, was arrested on Dec. 8 at 226 S. Temple St. for criminal mischief in the third degree and domestic abuse assault - first offense. Heitkamp was released on Dec. 9 on his own recognizance.

Mercedes Rayburn, Osceola, was arrested on Dec. 8 in the 100-block of S. Kossuth St. for driving under suspension. Rayburn was released on Dec. 9 on her own recognizance.

Marjorie Shounkwiler, Chariton, was arrested on Dec. 10 at 2400 College Dr. for fifth degree theft <$300. Shounkwiler was released on Dec. 10 on bond.

Theft from vehicle and burglary was reported on Dec. 5 at 1415 Southwest Blvd.

Theft from building and burglary was reported on Dec. 5 at 1410 Southwest Blvd.

Vandalism was reported at 420 S. Gustin St. on Dec. 6.

An animal bite was reported at 800 S. Fillmore St. on Dec. 6.

An animal bite was reported at 400 W. Cass St. on Dec. 7.

A restraining order violation was reported on Dec. 7 at 105 Ariel Circle.

Identity theft was reported on Dec. 8 at 2080 Concord Lndg.