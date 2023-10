Perry Nicholes, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 16 in the 2200 block of Ivy Street on a warrant. Nicholes was released on Oct. 16 on transport for other agency.

–––––

Jesse White, Grand River, was arrested on Oct. 16 in the 100 block of West Ayers Street for public intoxication. White was released on Oct. 17 of his own recognizance.