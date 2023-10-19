Oct. 19 police reports

Eric Thornburg, Garden Grove, was arrested on Oct. 10 at Hwy 34/Interstate 35 for driving under suspension. Thornburg was released on Oct. 10 on his own recognizance.

Kyler Short, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 1403 West Clay Street on a warrant. Short was released on Oct. 10 on bond.

Daisy Meade, Marshalltown, was arrested on Oct. 11 at 1610 North Main Street for driving under suspension. Maede was released on Oct. 11 on bond.

Joseph Kelly, Des Moines, was arrested on Oct. 11 at 1827 Daisy Lane for second degree theft >$1,500<$10,000 and interference with official acts. Kelly was released on Oct. 15 on bond.

Ayden Wallace, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 12 at Q Pond Park for driving under suspension and eluding officer - speed 25 over limit. Wallace was released on Oct. 13 on bond.

Jose Hinojosa-Ruvalcaba, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 15 at 317 South Sunset Drive for willful injury - serious injury. Hinojosa-Ruvalcaba was released on Oct. 15 on bond.

Motor vehicle theft was reported on Oct. 10 at 101 East Washington Street.

Drug equipment violation was reported on Oct. 13 at 800 North Jackson Street.

Vehicle vandalism was reported at 319 South Ridge Road on Oct. 14.

A found animal was reported on Oct 11, and an ordinance violation notice was issued to the owner.