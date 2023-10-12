Oct. 12 police reports

Kyle Grimm, Murray, was arrested on Oct. 2 at 2010 West Clay Street on a warrant and for driving while barred.

John Peters, Corydon, was arrested on Oct. 2 at 2400 College Drive on a warrant.

Turner Paul, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 420 South Gustin Street for assault with bodily injury. Paul was released on Oct. 3 on bond.

Joshua Redding, Woodburn, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 105 Ariel Circle for driving under suspension. Redding was released on Oct. 4 on bond.

Jennie Redding, Woodburn, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 105 Ariel Circle for possession of drug paraphernalia and drug trafficking - 5 GM to 100 G methamphetamine. Redding was released on Oct. 5 on bond.

Stephone Kriens, Waukee, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 2010 West Clay Street for violation of a no contact order - domestic. Kriens was released on Oct. 8 on her own recognizance.

Daniel Kriens, Waukee, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 2010 West Clay Street for violation of a no contact order - domestic. Kriens was released on Oct. 8 on his own recognizance.

A drug/narcotics violation was reported at 777 Casino Drive on Oct. 2.

Theft was reported at 777 Casino Drive on Oct. 8.

Credit card/ATM Fraud was reported on Oct. 7 at 1400 West Clay Street by the Portage, Wisconsin police department.

Theft from building was reported at 109 North Jackson Street on Oct. 3.