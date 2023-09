Gary McDougal, Osceola, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 263 Manor Drive for violation of parole. McDougal was released on Sept. 21 on dismissal.

Jack Lowe, Osceola, was arrested on Sept. 24 on Highway 34 west for driving under suspension. Lowe was released on Sept. 24 on bond.

A missing person was reported on Sept. 18 at 121 West Washington Street.

Possession under age was reported at 1706 Jeffreys Drive on Sept. 23.