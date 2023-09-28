Sept. 28 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 18 along Highway 34/East McLane Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Billy Hart of Urbandale was turning right into the Clarke County Tire parking lot in a 2013 Ford F250 when a 2013 Buick Enclave driven by Imogene Wieland of Osceola collided with Hart’s right rear bumper. Wieland said that she was following Hart, but did not see him slowing down and was unable to get slowed down in time to avoid running into him.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the 2013 Ford and $2,000 to the 2013 Buick.

–––––

No citations were issued following a single-vehicle accident on Sept. 20 in the 2600 block of Kansas Street.

According to a Clarke County Sheriff’s report, a 17-year old was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous west in the 2600 block of Kansas Street when a deer entered the roadway. The driver made contact with the deer, and tire marks in the gravel showed the driver over corrected after hitting the deer. The Buick entered the south ditch, coming to rest on its roof, facing east. The driver and two passengers reported no injuries at the time of the accident.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2006 Buick.

–––––

No citations were issued following a single-vehicle accident on Sept. 21 in the 2600 block of Highway 69 north.

According to a Clarke County Sheriff’s report, Kari Timmons, Murray, was traveling north on Highway 69 in a 2015 GMC Acadia when a deer entered the roadway. Timmons was unable to avoid the deer in a safe manner, sustaining damage to the front driver’s side of her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2015 GMC.