Sept. 7 police reports

Cristian Walt, Osceola, was arrested on Aug. 30 in Osceola for violation of probation.

Randall Crew, Lamoni, was arrested on Aug. 30 in Osceola for failure to appear - citation. Crew was released on Aug. 30 on bond.

Ronald Lewis, Garden Grove, was arrested on Aug. 30 on South Fillmore Street for driving while barred. Lewis was released on Aug. 31 on bond.

Blake Gere, Van Wert, was arrested on Sept. 4 at 220 Townline Road for assault causing bodily injury.

Juan Magallanes Alanis, Osceola, was arrested on Aug. 31 in the 37-block of Interstate 35 for driving while barred.

Elliott Proctor, Council Bluffs, was arrested on Sept. 2 at 107 Ariel Circle for drunkenness.

Theft from building was reported at 805 Warren Avenue on Sept. 2.

Brian Knust, Creston, and Samantha Wheeler, Chariton, were arrested on Sept. 2. for shoplifting at 2400 College Drive.

Timothy Cook, Murray, was arrested on Sept. 3 at 2451 Highway 34 for drunkenness.

Yazmene Morris, Osceola, was arrested on Sept. 4 at 216 North Adams Street for domestic violence.