Aug. 31 police reports

Christopher White, Creston, was arrested on Aug. 21 in the 200-block of South Fillmore Street on a warrant.

Samuel Steward, Clive, was arrested on Aug. 22 in the 100-block of East McKinley Street for interference with official acts.

Robert Reed, Sr., was arrested on Aug. 23 in the 100-block of East McKinley Street for interference with official acts.

Michael Beltz, Osceola, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 716 West Washington Street for violation of a no contact order.

Blake Rucker, Emmons, Minnesota, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 100 West McLane Street for OWI - second offense.

Cristian Walt, Osceola, was arrested on Aug. 25 at 209 North Jackson Street for domestic abuse assault.

Andrew Rider, Osceola, was arrested on Aug. 27 at 1407 Grade Lake Drive for domestic assault of pregnant person with intent to influct serious injury - first offense, and child endangerment.

Donna Elben reported theft from vehicle at 120 West Shaw Street on Aug. 21.

Theft was reported at 215 East Grant Street on Aug. 27.