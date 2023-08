Juanita Bennett, Osceola, was arrested on Aug. 8 for contempt - any other act. Bennett was released on Aug. 8 on bond.

Kathryn Stange, Des Moines, was arrested on Aug. 11 at 220 Townline Road for serving time.

Bud Reynolds reported theft - other, at 1689 Humphrey Street, Osceola, on Aug. 8.