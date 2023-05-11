May 11 sheriff reports

Aloysius Hayden, Des Moines, was arrested on April 24 at 220 Townline Road for three acts of contempt - any other act. Hayden was released on April 25 for fine paid.

Danny Keller, Lamoni, was arrested on April 25 in Osceola for contempt - any other act. Keller was released on April 25 on bond.

Amanda Burns, Des Moines, was arrested on April 27 in the 220 block of Highway 69 for possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, first offense - and possession of drug paraphernalia. Burns was released on April 27 on bond.

Brandon Dabb, Osceola, was arrested on April 28 in Osceola for serving time. Dabb was released on April 30 for time served.

Jesse Jensen, Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, was arrested on April 29 at 220 Townline Road for serving time. Jensen was released on April 30 for time served.

Michael Quigley, Osceola, was arrested on May 3 in the 1300 block of Truro Pavement for attempted burglary, second degree, and criminal mischief, fourth degree $300-$750.

Paula Hollingsworth, Osceola, was arrested on May 3 at 220 Townline Road for serving time. Hollingsworth was released on May 8 for time served.

William Freeman, Osceola, was arrested on May 4 in Osceola for contempt - any other act.

Brittany Bailey, Osceola, was arrested on May 4 at 220 Townline Road for possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance violation, intent to manufacture/deliver and drug tax stamp violations. Bailey was released on May 7 on bond.

Marco Carbajal, Racine, Wisconsin, was arrested on May 6 at 220 Townline Road for possession of contraband - correctional facility, assault with injury - law officer/other and criminal mischief, fifth degree.

David Jones, Shannon City, was arrested on May 7 in Osceola for contempt - any other act.

A drug/narcotics violation, drug equipment violation, weapon law violation and all other offenses was reported on May 3 on N Dewey St.