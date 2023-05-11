May 11 police reports

Randell Belden, Des Moines, was arrested on May 1 in the 200 block of West Washington Street for driving under suspension. Belden was released on May 1 on bond.

Michael Quigley, Osceola, was arrested on May 3 at 220 Townline Road for possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense.

Marco Carbajal, Racine, Wisconsin, was arrested on May 6 on southbound Interstate 35 at the 31 mile maker for ineligibility to carry a weapon and theft in the first degree>$10,000.

Beth Himmelberg, Alva, Missouri, was arrested on May 6 at Pilot Travel Center, 2010 West Clay Street on a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Akera Stigler, Des Moines, was arrested on May 6 at 143 East Webster Street for public intoxication. Stigler was released on May 7 for fine paid.

Drunkenness was reported at 215 North Main Street on May 6.

Jerry Mercer reported theft from building on May 2 at 700 Colorado Street.

A warrant was served and drug/narcotics violations were reported on May 3 at 115 South Adams Street.