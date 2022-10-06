Oct. 6 police reports

Dennis Paxtor De Leon, Purdy, MO, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 425 W Clay for prohibited animal at large.

-----

Levi Vanderecken, Melcher, was arrested on Oct. 1 in the 2500 block of Hwy 34 for OWI - second offense, and child endangerment.

-----

Heather Hough, Cambridge, Minn., was arrested on Oct. 1 at 2265 W Clay for public intoxication, disorderly conduct (threat), interference with official act, and assault with intent to injure officer.

-----

Billy Jackson, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 1 on South Fillmore for public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson was released on Oct. 2 on bond.

-----

Beth McSparren, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 1 in the 200 block of south fillmore for OWI - first offense, and carrying a weapon while intoxicated. McSparren was released on Oct. 2 on bond.

-----

Joshua Eslick, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 2 for driving under suspension. Eslick was released on Oct. 2 on bond.