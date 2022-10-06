Oct. 6 accidents

No citations were issued following an accident on Highway 34 East on Sept. 27.

According to an Osceola police report, Danielle Dudney of Weldon was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound when a vehicle in front of her braked abruptly. Dudney braked as well to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of her. Behind Dudney was a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Maggie Chamberlain of Murray, who was unable to stop before hitting the back of Dudney’s vehicle. The 2020 Nissan Rogue driven by Desirae Grutz of Osceola was also unable to stop before hitting the back of Chamberlain’s vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the 2009 Chevrolet, $5,000 to the 2011 Toyota, and $500 to the 2020 Nissan.