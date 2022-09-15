Sept. 15 police reports

Jonah Otwell, Panora, was arrested on Sept. 5 for public intoxication. Otwell was released on Sept. 6 for time served.

-----

Dale Michael, Leon, was arrested on Sept. 6 at for second degree theft (>$1,500<$10,000). Michael was released on Sept. 6 on bond.

-----

Jonah Otwell, Panora, was arrested on Sept. 7 for public intoxication in the Family Table parking lot.

-----

Sesar Garcia, Osceola, was arrested on Sept. 10 in the 200 block of South Main for OWI - first offense. Garcia was released on Sept. 10 on bond.

-----

Theft was reported at Clarke Community High School on Sept. 9.