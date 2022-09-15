Sept. 15 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident in the Pilot truck parking lot on Sept. 7.

According to an Osceola police report, Isomiddin Abdalimov of Brooklyn, New York, was attempting to park a 2019 Freightliner. Abdalimov pulled in too close to a 2004 Peterbilt, scraping the front right of the semi.

Damage is estimated at $700 to the 2019 Freightliner, and $700 to the 2004 Peterbilt.

No citations were issued following an accident on Sept. 9 in the Playa Margaritas parking lot, 707 W McLane St.

According to an Osceola police report, Emily Gonzales-Avalos of Osceola was attempting to back a 1999 Ford Escape out of a parking spot, and did not see a legally parked 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. Gonzales-Avalos backed into the driver’s side corn of the van; Gonzales-Avalos did not have a valid license to drive.

Damage is estimated at $200 to the 1999 Ford and $500 to the 2017 Chrysler.

No citations were issued following an accident on Sept. 10 on State Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Kaleb Fletcher, Osceola, was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he began to back up to go to his residence. Fletcher did not see a legally parked 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and the rear of the Chrysler struck the rear of the Chevrolet.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2019 Chrysler and $2,000 to the 2007 Chevrolet.