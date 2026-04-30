Dear Clarke County Voters,

I am writing this letter to endorse Jessica Smith for Clarke County Treasurer in the upcoming June 2nd Republican primary election.

As your former Clarke County Treasurer, I had the pleasure of training and working with Jessica in the Treasurer’s office for 11 years. I can confidently say that Jessica posseses the necessary qualities and skills to continue to excel in this position. Mentoring Jessica was an easy task as she is a quick learner and does not shy away from a challenge. I have witnessed first hand Jessica’s willingness to graciously help and serve her constituents through the driver’s license, motor vehicle and property tax departments.

I am proud of Jessica’s leadership and commitment in serving you as your County Treasurer. I strongly urge you to cast your vote for Jessica Smith in the upcoming June 2nd primary election.

As the old saying goes, “If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It”

Sincerely,

Debbie Lynn, Osceola