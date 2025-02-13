Water anyone?

Kevin Shilling

Greenfield

Our Governor addressed the State, telling us how great everything is. She definitely said nothing about the quality of water since we are in second place for the worst water quality in the nation - only Mississippi leads us.

Perhaps we should consider what was not talked about - water quality. Oh yes, another study on the previous studies to produce an effective delay to taking any meaningful actions.

At one time, we had too much Atrazine in our water and we still have too many nitrates. Solution: Use Roundup instead of Atrazine. Nitrates? Limit applications, but don’t enforce or monitor them. Those have been the problem-solving ideas of sort, and, unfortunately, we will repeat the same actions but add protections of limited lawsuits on corporations.

Everyone drinks bottled water because, hey, it’s safe, right? Sure it is. The vast majority of empty plastic bottles are shipped empty, then filled locally. Yes, filled locally. Maybe filtered, maybe not?

If you want to feel better, make tea or coffee. Yes, it’s the same water, but you will feel “Iowa Smart.”