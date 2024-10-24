I am writing to ask you for your support and your vote for the best candidate for Iowa House District 24, Sonya Hicks, a nurse who grew up in Afton, Iowa.

Sonya and her husband, a local physician, are very involved in the Osceola community and their four active daughters attend Clarke Community schools.

Sonya serves on the Clarke County Public Health board; she is currently a member of the Osceola City Council, and she Serves the Clarke Community School District as a mentor through the TeamMates program. Along with the love of family and her rural roots, Sonya’s professional and civic background helped develop the priorities she will

bring to the Iowa Legislature.

She will make the following issues her priorities:

Fight for public schools including our Area Education Agencies (AEA’s)

Health care:

Return the control of Women’s healthcare including reproductive rights, to the woman and family and her physician without political interference



Increase the Mental Health services and opportunities available in her District and throughout Iowa



We need better care for our aging population including Long Term and Home Healthcare options

Local Control - how they operate and fund budgets, must be returned to our local governmental bodies (be it City, County or School districts).

Sonya has been taking her ideas directly to people by showing up at as many small-town events as possible and knocking on hundreds of doors. Many of you have had the pleasure of having a knock on your door and talking with Sonya or one of her volunteers. Her goal is to listen to your ideas and concerns to help make decisions as your State Representative in the Iowa Legislature.

Join me in voting to elect Sonya Hicks as State Representative for District 24

“BELIEVE IN A BETTER WAY FORWARD”

Terry Jacobsen

Osceola, Iowa