Republican Legislators Appoint Someone with NO Education Background as Director of Education

During the last legislative session, McKenzie Snow was officially confirmed as Iowa’s Director of Education. This position oversees ALL education in the state of Iowa. But here is the crazy part: Ms. Snow isn’t qualified to be a substitute teacher in Iowa. In fact, she isn’t qualified to be a teacher in any state in the United States. She doesn’t have an educational background; her degree is in Political Science. Republican legislators have directly chosen to politicize our classrooms.

What experience does she have? Pushing tax-payer dollars to fund private schools. Sound familiar? She was hand-picked by Gov Reynolds to do just that in Iowa, to transition taxpayer money to private schools with no transparency or accountability. Her confirmation was split down party lines; no Democrat voted to support her, and every Republican, including Senator Amy Sinclair, approved her confirmation.

Iowa was once the beacon of public education, but after years of underfunding, Iowa has continued to slip in rankings. We don’t need a political pawn leading Iowa education; we need an educator leading Iowa education.Snow’s appointment and confirmation are a disgrace to our hard-working public educators and supportive staff.

I am voting for Nicole Loew and Sonya Hicks in November, because they value and support public education, the AEAs, and teachers. They know we need the best, brightest, and true leaders at the top of our public institutions.

Education in Iowa should not be political. Vote for Nicole Loew for Senate and Sonya Hicks for Representative.