Outstanding candidate for Iowa Senate

George B. Jones

Lamoni, Iowa

I’m writing to let people know about an outstanding candidate for Iowa State Senate—Nicole Loew. Perhaps you have seen her black and red “Loew for Iowa Senate” signs all over Southern Iowa that started popping up this spring? If you are unfamiliar with her, let me fill you in.

Nicole is a hard-working mom of three young kids, a nurse, and is running for Iowa Senate District 12 (All of Lucas, Wayne, Decatur, Clarke, Madison, Adair, and parts of Dallas, Union, and Appanoose Counties) against our current Senate President, Amy Sinclair.

She was raised on an intergenerational dairy farm, her husband was a Captain in the Air Force and served on the Chariton City Council, and she worked for the Iowa City VA, connecting Women Veterans with VA services. She also hunts, fishes, owns guns, and camps. And she believes in public education for rural Iowans!

Yes, you will see a “D” behind her name in November, but Iowans have always sought the best person for the job, regardless of party. She is truly running to represent Iowans, not special interest groups. We need people who want what is best for our rural communities and the state, not what is best for their careers.

Nicole Loew starkly contrasts Senator Sinclair because she continually shows up for her community, genuinely cares about rural people and communities, and listens. She will listen to anyone regardless of party because she believes everyone deserves good representation. Put people over politics in November; vote for Nicole Loew on November 5th.