Turn to Iowa Secretary of State and Your County Auditor for Trusted Election Information

In today’s digital age, we find ourselves engulfed in what seems like an endless sea of information. Our social media feeds overflow with memes, news articles, and posts from friends, family, coworkers, and acquaintances. Streaming platforms bombard us with a new TV show every week, and even our text messages overflow with ads, links, and requests for donations. Among the deluge of information, we also contend with a rise in mis-, dis-, and mal-information, often from bad actors trying to sow doubt in America’s democracy.

It’s easy to get lost in the noise, but I encourage Iowans to take pause and look for trusted sources of information, especially when it comes to elections.

False claims around elections have been on the rise in the past few years, and we expect to see continued spread of falsehoods online during the upcoming elections. When you come across unverified claims, turn to the Iowa Secretary of State and your local county auditor for reliable, trusted, and accurate election information.

As Iowa’s Chief Election Official, my team at the Iowa Secretary of State’s office and I are fully prepared to combat misinformation and ensure you have all the resources you need to successfully participate in the June 4 Primary and November 5 General Elections. Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy, and it is our priority to ensure you are prepared with all the necessary tools to participate confidently in the democratic process.

For information debunking common falsehoods, visit our Myths Vs Facts page on SOS.Iowa.Gov . To update your voter registration, find your polling place, or learn how to become a poll worker, visit VoterReady.Iowa.Gov . If you have friends and family in another state seeking election information, encourage them to visit CanIVote.Org , a nonpartisan site that will take eligible voters directly to the correct information on their state’s election website.

You don’t believe every piece of celebrity gossip you see online, so don’t believe everything you read about our elections process. I encourage Iowans to support the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and NASS’s nonpartisan public education initiative #TrustedInfo2024, highlighting the importance of always getting trusted, credible election information directly from election officials. When I served as President of NASS in 2020, I was proud to champion and launch #TrustedInfo to combat rising election misinformation.

It’s never too early to make a plan to vote. Iowa’s Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 4, and the General Election is on Tuesday, November 5. Iowans can vote early absentee in-person at their County Auditor’s Office beginning on May 15. If you plan to vote absentee by mail, you must request your absentee ballot by May 20 and return that ballot by June 4. For those who plan to vote in person on Election Day, your polling site will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on June 4.

Visit VoterReady.Iowa.Gov for more information.

Remember, the Iowa Secretary of State’s office and your local county auditor are your trusted sources for all election-related information.