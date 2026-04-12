Dear Community Members,

Thank you kindly for your generous support of the 2026 Clarke County Soup Supper fundraiser. Much like a great county fair, this event brought our community together with warmth, fellowship and a shared spirit of giving.

From the comforting bowls of soup to the friendly conversations and laughter, the evening reflected the very best of our county — neighbors helping neighbors and traditions that remind us of the strength of our community. Your support helps carry on those traditions and provides meaningful opportunities for those we serve.

We are truly grateful to everyone who donated, volunteered, organized and attended. Just like a successful fair, this event was only possible because of each and every one of you.

Thank you for helping make this gathering such a heartfelt and memorable success.

Sincerely,

Clarke County Fair Board