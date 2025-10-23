Stewart Monument

A suitable memorial will be erected over the grave of the late C. W. Stewart in Bethel Cemetery in Liberty Township as soon as the committee appointed for this purpose completes its work.

The response to the plan for funds for a monument exceeded all expectations of those who were the sponsors of the plan. Those who had known and loved the good man were more than eager to make this final tribute to his memory.

Three hundred eighty-seven names are listed among those individuals and organizations who gave. Most of the individual names represent families and the organizations, including churches, Sunday schools and lodges, would make probably 2,000 persons who have made direct or indirect contributions.

Few contributions of more than a dollar were accepted by the committee. Among the contributions was a personal check from J.C.Penney, who was a personal friend of Rev. Stewart.

“Uncle” Stewart, as he was known, spent many years in this part of the state doing kindnesses here and there, wherever opportunity offered itself, organizing churches, and Sunday schools, and generally serving the rural folks in time of trouble. His presence and advice were ever welcome.

The committee which took charge of the campaign to raise a suitable memorial for him were Rev. C. C. Donoghue of Milo, Ben King and James and Fay Middleswart.

-1939