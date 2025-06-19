Osceola Firemen to Provide Full Day Program

Osceola is preparing to entertain a record crowd at an entertainment packed Fourth of July celebration under the auspices of the Volunteer Fire Department.

“We have crowded every hour of Friday with the 4th with the best celebration entertainment we could arrange and the carnival attractions will remain through Saturday” Fire Chief Otis Keller said.

With Austin Smith, Osceola’s noted horse trainer, riding one of this area’s most famous horses, Lady Esther, in the lead, the colorful parade at 11:00 Friday morning will open a full day and evening program of entertainment.

Lady Esther will be followed by colorful floats, bands, clowns, youngsters in costume and numerous riders on horses and ponies in an outstanding parade lineup. Parade Chairman Oris Dilliner has listed parade rules and times for entries and the public.

All celebration events will be centered around the courthouse square with the Byers Bros. carnival attractions entertaining there on both Friday and Saturday.

All celebration’s program of free entertainment will start at 1:30 afternoon when the Montgomery Mountain Boys and their group of talented performers will present music and comedy in acts designed to entertain all age groups.

Under direction of Dr. E. W. Paul, the Osceola Girls’ Pony Drill Team will present their act of precision riding at 2 o’clock. The girls’ team has been gaining outstanding recognition at various horse shows over the area.

Cindy Tindle and Susan McPherson, two of Osceola’s most talented young tap dancers, will be featured at 7 o’clock in the evening stage show. The Montgomery Mountain Boys will join them for a series of entertaining acts.

Beginning at 8:30, the evening entertainment will be climaxed with a free dance to be held on the drive of the Mobil gas station at the southeast corner of the square. In the event of rain, the dance will be held in the Lewis Chevrolet garage building. Both round and square dancing is included in the evening’s program and a large attendance is expected to enjoy the event, the fireman said.

All members of the Osceola Fire Department have been working on arrangements for the celebration and Chief Keller said that he was confident the public would enjoy an outstanding program of entertainment. - 1958