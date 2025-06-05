First To Answer The Call

April 14, 1861, President Lincoln called for 75,000 volunteers to defend the Union. This was following the fall of Ft Sumter and the official beginning of the Civil War. The railroad had yet to come to Clarke County and the news of the battle took two days to reach the rural area. At the time, Clarke County had roughly 5,000 residents. President Lincoln’s request for Iowa was only one regiment. This request was achieved almost instantly. Many young men from the county desired to defend their country. So much so, the enlistment numbers were too great for only one Company. Some enlisted into a split off of the 6th Iowa to Company B, which was located in Chariton, Iowa. Clarke County would muster in to Company F.

Thomas Carson, the son of Abraham and Elizabeth Chambers Carson, was born in Fayette County, Pennsylvania on August 27, 1841. His parents were pioneers of Jackson Township this county and settled on 80 acres in 1855. Thomas was 19 when he enlisted on July 1, 1861. During July 4, 1861 the town of Osceola saw a huge celebration and send off for these young men. Five short days later on July 9th, Thomas was among the first volunteers to leave for Knoxville. From Knoxville, the group would travel by rail to Burlington to report for duty. The 6th Iowa remained in Burlington until September of the same year and were sent down river to St Louis then on to Jefferson City, Missouri to receive arms on October 1, 1861.

He was in several battles during the war, the Battle of Shiloh, the Siege on Corinth, the Siege of Vicksburg and the Battle of Chattanooga, Tennessee. It was during the Battle of Chattanooga on November 25, 1863, Thomas was wounded. He was shot in the head. The bullet grazed the top of his head and removing part of his scalp. After healing from his wound, Thomas had mustered out only to re-enlist January 26, 1864. He served to the end of the war and mustered out at the rank of Corporal.

Thomas returned to Iowa and married Mary Elizabeth Coppock in Woodburn in 1866. Thirteen children were born to this union. The family had moved to Galena, Missouri where Thomas had a successful mercantile business. Sadly, in the early Christmas morning hours of 1918, the store caught fire. Thomas passed twelve hours later as a result of his burns. News spread of the fire and the tragic events. Thomas will forever be remembered as a true patriot and one of the first to answer the call. He was loyal and always expressed praise for the flag he defended in battle.

He is laid to rest with his parents in Ottawa Cemetery, north of Woodburn.