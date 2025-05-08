Session ends, but work continues

Week sixteen is the scheduled end to this year’s session, but there is still work to be completed. The Iowa House and Senate are working through differences on our state budget.

LEGISLATIVE PAGES

It has been a pleasure to work with the legislative pages this session. As I write this, they are packing up their things to head back home and finish off their semester at school. Iowa legislative pages work in Des Moines from the first to the last day of the scheduled session. The quality of these young people always exceeds my expectations. They share with us so many talents and experiences from around our state, and I am constantly learning new things from their viewpoint and their abilities.

Each year the Iowa Senate, Iowa House of Representatives, and Legislative Services Agency employ high school juniors and seniors of high academic standing to serve as pages for the legislative session. This is a full-time, paying job in Des Moines, Monday through Thursday. To be eligible for next year, applicants must be at least 16 years of age by January 2, 2026. Pages may be permitted to participate in official school functions, sports, and social activities whenever possible. Interested students must submit an application and if selected to be a page, will be assigned to a legislative body or agency. The Legislature is a professional working environment and pages learn to accept a large degree of personal responsibility for their work, and the experience helps prepare for future demands of academic and professional careers. They learn to respond to organizational priorities, directives, and to uphold standards of confidentiality and professional service. Pages also gain a greater understanding of the lawmaking process, learn more about government, and get an up close view of how bills become laws.

If you, or someone you know, would be interested in being a page in the Iowa Legislature, watch for details and the application at legis.iowa.gov/careers. Postings for the position are placed on the website in July/August and applications are due in mid-October, or contact me for more information.

VISITORS TO THE CAPITOL

The Capitol was busy hosting events to celebrate veterans, prayer, and civil rights this week. Iowans gathering in the rotunda to express themselves is a reminder of the freedoms we enjoy here in Iowa and the United States of America.