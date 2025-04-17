The Bronze Star - WWII Soldier Story

Since its creation, the Bronze Star has been awarded to thousands in recognition for valor and achievement. The distinguished medal was created during WWII and signed into order by President Roosevelt. The award became part of the military catalog in 1944. On the back of the medal is inscribed “Heroic and Meritorious Achievement”.

Eugene “Gene” Crees enlisted into the United States Army at Camp Dodge, Iowa in March of 1941. Crees was born to Clyde and Lulu Ward Crees near Weldon on July 19, 1919. At the young age of 22, he was sent for basic training and then into the 113th Cavalry Reconnaissance Mechanized Squadron, Troop A. Before being deployed overseas, Crees was able to have a short furlough in March of 1943.

The 113th Cav Recon Division saw a lot of action in Normandy, Belgium and Germany, this lead to their name “Red Horse Cavalry”. The horse cavalry had been retired but replaced with a mechanized cavalry. Crees had advanced in rank as Corporal.

Cpl Crees was squadron leader. In a small Belgian town, Crees along with Troop A, were on patrol. This patrol entered homes, one by one, clearing them of enemy German troops. On September 11, 1944, Crees entered a home alone, clearing the house along the way. Towards the rear of the home hid several German soldiers. During the firefight with the enemy, Crees was mortally wounded. Seeing he was wounded, Pvt Robert Price of New York, rushed to help the squadron leader. He too, would give his life trying to save his comrade. Pvt Price was wounded by enemy sniper fire from another house.

For their heroic action, both soldiers were awarded the Bronze Star. A letter was written to Cpl Eugene Crees’s mother, Lulu, describing the account. “You have every reason to be proud of your son. He has given his life as a soldier of his country in the great fight for freedom. We who are living will ever cherish the memory of him and of the great sacrifice he has made.” –Chaplain Cpt Ben L Rose, United States Army.

Cpl Crees was laid to rest in a Military Cemetery in Belgium. A memorial stone is placed in Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola next to his parents.