Q&A: First 100 Days

Q: What was on the front burner during the first 100 days of the 119th Congress?

A: Congress hit the ground running on January 3 when it opened for business. After committee assignments were adopted, I resumed the helm of the Senate Judiciary Committee and leadership position as Senate President pro tempore. The to-do list on the Senate agenda was shaped by the mandate of the November presidential election. Americans voted for border security, safer streets, lower cost of living and a stronger economy. Processing the nominees to serve on the president’s cabinet was among the top priorities of the first 100 days in Congress. The Senate has the constitutional authority of “advise and consent” in our system of checks and balances. Nominees for the federal judiciary and senior-level positions throughout the executive branch undergo a rigorous background check and vetting process to examine their credentials and qualifications to uphold the public trust. I chaired confirmation hearings for Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, as well as other top leaders for the Department of Justice. During the previous administration, I exposed the weaponization of our government that created a two-tiered system of justice. I’m committed to help restore public trust in our institutions of government and that includes robust oversight to hold government and wrongdoers accountable.

The pace by which the Senate processed cabinet nominations underscores the commitment to get the election mandate in motion. In 18 days, the Senate confirmed 13 cabinet officials, reflecting support to get the president’s team in place to implement his agenda. At the top of the list was border security. Since day one of the 47th president’s second term in office, the Trump administration has kept its promise to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and restore U.S. sovereignty at our borders. Compared to the Biden administration, nationwide border encounters dropped drastically. As the president said at his joint address to Congress in March, “all we really needed was a new president.” What’s more, the first piece of legislation Congress sent to the president’s desk was the Laken Riley Act, a bipartisan bill that included Sarah’s Law, named after an Iowan killed by an illegal immigrant driving drunk. I’m also pleased the Senate approved my bipartisan bill called the HALT Fentanyl Act that would permanently schedule deadly fentanyl-related substances created by the cartels to skirt U.S. law. This bill would give law enforcement the tools it needs to keep deadly fentanyl off our streets. Republicans have swiftly delivered on our promise to restore law and order and make America’s streets safer.

Q: What else does Congress have to show for its work in the first 100 days?

A: For starters, I’m glad the Senate has resumed a five-day work schedule, after a long hiatus in recent years, and continued in legislative session for 10 consecutive weeks starting in January. That’s what Iowans expect elected representatives to be doing. That’s how the schedule operated when I first came to the Senate. Many times, I urged then-Senate Majority Leader Schumer to keep the Senate in session five days a week, instead of the sleepy schedule he led during the Biden administration. That light work schedule was a disservice to the American people and contributed to year-end, massive spending packages. Congress must return to regular order and legislate 12 annual appropriations bills in their respective committees. This allows members of Congress to more closely scrutinize every line of spending and offer amendments. Americans deserve better than crisis-to-crisis legislating. As a taxpayer watchdog, I’ve continued to lead efforts to root out Pentagon mismanagement and wasteful spending across the federal government, such as tackling improper Supplemental Security Income payments, continuing my oversight of the EPA, and demanding answers about alleged fraudulent Medicare billing practices. I also published a committee report of my investigative findings shining light on the full scope of the Obama-Biden State Department’s pervasive obstruction of FBI law enforcement efforts before, during and after the Iran Nuclear Deal negotiations.

In addition, the Senate Judiciary Committee has convened 15 hearings in the first 100 days. Among the policies we’ve examined include the Freedom of Information Act; children’s safety in the digital era; legislative solutions to fix universal injunctions; and, the rise in antisemitism in America. I also steered six bipartisan bills through the committee to rein in anticompetitive practices in the pharmaceutical industry to help lower drug prices. When the Senate’s not in session, I return home to Iowa every chance I get to keep in touch with my constituents. In March, I kicked off my 45th annual 99 county meetings, holding a dozen question-and-answer sessions with Iowans. Looking ahead, Congress has a full plate of unfinished business to digest in the coming months, including passing a five-year farm bill, extending rural hospital support programs and telehealth, preventing the largest tax hike in U.S. history and funding the government through a timely and transparent process.