The Sinclair Report - Week 13

Week 13 in the Iowa legislature has the Senate committee chairs working with a lot of numbers. Both the Appropriations Committee and the Ways and Means Committee members are working on budget numbers and tax policies for the state’s next fiscal year. Republicans are dedicated to finding more ways to provide efficient services with limited taxation.

The Senate finalized and passed Senate File 167, which is supplemental state aid (SSA) for public school students. This bill increases the annual per pupil spending from the state budget. This year’s appropriation is $7,988 per pupil and sets the FY26 total average spending from all sources at over $18,700 per pupil. The bill also addresses the need for more resources for transportation equity. To save school districts their general fund money used to educate students, the legislature funded an increase for transportation costs for districts with above average transportation expenses. After the Governor signs SF 167, K-12 schools in Iowa will be receiving over $4.2 billion in general fund aid next school year, continuing responsible increases to education funding and putting Iowa teachers in the top ten best paid teachers in the country.

In addition to funding students in schools, the Senate passed House File 784 to support improved student outcomes. HF 784 is the Governor’s Math Counts Act and requires schools to assess all K-6 students at least three times per school year for math proficiency. This consistent, repetitive evaluation will highlight progress for the students at risk of falling behind. HF 784 provides additional support for these students and support for educators and parents when there is a need to improve math proficiency.

House File 392 is also waiting for the Governor’s signature to become law. HF 392 was passed in the Senate this week and gives local school boards the ability to make changes to their school calendar that offer year-round school for students in preK-12 grades. Before submitting a proposal for approval to the Iowa Department of Education, the school board must hold a public hearing for the input from the community. In recent years we have seen many innovative solutions to improve student learning and to overcome school budgetary restraints. Allowing local school boards more tools and options provides opportunities for the community to decide how best to serve the needs of the students, support the teachers and deliver results in their educational outcomes.

Visitors to the Capitol

The University of Iowa was represented at the Capitol this week. Their exhibits represented programming that help Iowans by saving lives. I was happy to learn that many programs emphasize improving health care access and emergency response for rural Iowa. I met with Iowa Connections Academy, one of Iowa’s online public schools, to hear program feedback and the Iowa National Guard and their Kosovan counterparts as they prepare for a deployment. Also at the Capitol were the Salvation Army, FIRST Robotics teams, the Architects Association members, and a celebration of Iowa Religious Freedom Day.

Staying in touch

I rely on your input because everything we do as a General Assembly affects you personally. You can email me at amy.sinclair@legis.iowa.gov or call me at 515-725-4122 to voice your support or concerns on upcoming legislation.

Meet with me

Pizza Ranch, Winterset, at 10:00am on Friday, April 18 for a coffee and conversation (NOTE: This event is a meet and greet with constituents, not a formal legislative forum)