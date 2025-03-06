The Sinclair Report

Week seven of the Iowa legislature provided time to learn about many programs and viewpoints. Discussions in committee meetings and subcommittee debates helped the public and legislators express their viewpoints and ideas. It’s difficult to predict what legislation will continue to be considered after the first deadline date of March 7. To follow issues important to you, please visit the Iowa legislative website: www.legis.iowa.gov.

I was honored to be invited to help celebrate the anniversary of Kosovo’s Declaration of Independence held at the Iowa National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters. Kosovo, an Iowa Sister State, has a long history with Iowa related to its fight for independence from a genocidal Serbia during their war in 1998 and 1999. Since 2003, more than 700 members of the Iowa National Guard have been deployed to Kosovo to support their peace-keeping mission. Our Guard relationship was solidified in 2011 when the the State Partnership Program was established to build diplomatic ties between the National Guard and foreign militaries. Under the State Partnership Program, the Iowa National Guard and the Kosovo Security Force were formally paired. The connection between our state and Kosovo was further strengthened when Governor Branstad declared Kosovo Iowa’s ninth sister state. In 2016 Iowa’s first diplomatic office was opened: the Consulate of the Republic of Kosovo. This history and connection between Iowa and Kosovo is very natural, as there are many similarities between us, most especially our small populations and our agriculture-based economies. Congratulations to the Republic of Kosovo on the 17th anniversary of their Independence!

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) originated following World War I to mobilize America’s civilian aviators for national defense, and in 1942 the CAP Cadet Program for boys and girls ages 15 to 18 was created. Iowa’s cadet program is a force for imparting practical skills and preparing teenagers for the military and other wartime service agencies. The youth-scaled, Air Force-themed involvement is structured with extracurricular activity that teens find fun and meaningful in a safe, positive place to develop leadership skills while exploring aviation and STEM careers. Many of the students visited leaders at the Capitol this week to share the successes of this program, the efforts of their mentors, and their goals for the future.

Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Pork Producers Association members treated us to breakfast and discussed issues important to Iowa’s livestock industry this week. In addition, members of the Iowa Council of Governments, student financial aid administrators, athletic trainers, landscape architects, Food Bank of Iowa, Early Childhood Iowa, Iowa mental health counselors, and many others gathered in the Capitol to share their contributions to Iowa and issues important to their associations.

I rely on your input because everything we do as a General Assembly affects you personally. You can email me at amy.sinclair@legis.iowa.gov or call me at 515-725-4122 to voice your support or concerns on upcoming legislation. Visit the legislative website for information about bills important to you or to follow the work of the legislature: www.Legis.Iowa.Gov.