Parents, teachers, coaches Join Nation of Lifesavers this Heart Month by learning CPR

DES MOINES — During February – American Heart Month – the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, is urging all Iowa families to learn the lifesaving skill of CPR. More than 350,000 people experience cardiac arrests outside of a hospital every year. Unfortunately, 90% do not survive.1 Nearly 70% of cardiac arrests happen at home, so it is likely that the person who needs CPR will be a family member or friend.2

According to the American Heart Association, more than 23,000 children experience cardiac arrest each year. Nearly 40% of those are related to sports, and nearly 20% occur in infants. By calling on the everyday heroes like parents, teachers and coaches who impact the lives of children every day, the Association hopes to create an environment where every child has the best chance of survival in a cardiac emergency.

“The truth is, if you are called to respond in a cardiac emergency, being prepared to step in with CPR may save the life of someone you love, even a child,” said Wesley Franklin, community impact director for the American Heart Association. “It’s up to all of us to make sure that our families, our students and our athletes are safe when it matters most.” Joining the Nation of Lifesavers, an American Heart Association initiative focused on doubling the survival rate of cardiac arrest by 2030, is easier than ever with many CPR learning options available.

In Iowa, future lifesavers can: · Take an online CPR course · Learn and practice with a CPR Anytime Kit · Watch a 60-second video to learn Hands-Only CPR · Find a Heartsaver™ certification course near them.

There are three main types of CPR: Traditional, Child and Infant and Hands-Only.

· Traditional CPR is the method that combines chest compressions 2 inches in depth at the rate of 100-120 beats per minute with two breaths.

· Infant and Child CPR is similar to traditional CPR but has some key differences. Child CPR is performed with chest compressions at the depth of two inches with one or two hands, followed by two breaths. Infant CPR is performed with chest compressions at the dept of 1 1/2 inches with two fingers, followed by two breaths and repeat.

· Hands-Only CPR is chest compression-only CPR for adults and teens. It has been shown to be equally effective as traditional CPR in the first few minutes of emergency response. The two steps to save a life with Hands-Only CPR are to call 911, then push hard and fast in the center of the chest until help arrives.

If performed immediately, CPR can double or even triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Yet, 65% of Americans say they would be afraid to step in and help in an emergency. The goal of the Association’s Nation of Lifesavers initiative is to turn bystanders into lifesavers, so that in the face of a cardiac emergency anyone, anywhere is prepared and empowered to become a vital link in the chain of survival and provide CPR. By 2030, the American Heart Association has pledged to double the cardiac arrest survival rate from just 10% to 20%.

“When parents and other people we look up to like teachers and coaches commit to learning CPR, it creates a culture where awareness is the norm instead of the exception,” said Franklin. “We often think about February as a time to buy flowers and chocolates in heart-shaped boxes. But even more important than making that dinner reservation is scheduling time to learn CPR. It can be as simple as watching a 90 second video, but it could be the difference between life and death for someone you love.”

For more information on how to join the Nation of Lifesavers during American Heart Month this February, visit heart.org/nation.

Additional Resources: · Bystander CPR | Bystander CPR Infographic (PDF) · Hands-Only CPR Resources · Hands-Only CPR vs CPR with Breaths · Women and CPR · Cardiac Arrest vs. Heart Attack · Take 90 seconds to learn how to save a life at www.heart.org/HandsOnlyCPR.