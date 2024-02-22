The Fry Times

February 15, 2024 - On Tuesday, the House Labor and Workforce Committee passed House Study Bill 686, which is similar to the Governor’s proposal on work-based learning. Iowa has a workforce problem and it is not something that can just be fixed by looking at higher education. This is a way for students that are still in high school to be able to get real hands-on experience to prepare them for the workforce and see what they are interested in. This helps the student, helps the community, and Iowa communities.

The bill allows work-based learning to count as core credit and for work-based learning programs offered during the summer months. This gives students and schools more flexibility on how they administer the program and how credits are fit in with schedules.

The bill also makes changes to the Last-Dollar Scholarship program. It adds that an eligible program of study includes a program of study or major that is jointly approved by College Student Aid Commission and IWD that aligns with at least one of ten priority in-demand fields.

Lastly, the bill changes student teaching requirements. Student teaching experience can be 4 weeks if the following requirements are met:

The student bears primary responsibility for planning, instruction, and assessment within the classroom for a minimum of 4 weeks during the student teaching experience.

The BOEE has issued a substitute license, substitute authorization, or para-educator certificate to the student, and the student has prior experience working as a substitute teacher or a para-educator, including experience under the teacher and para-educator registered apprenticeship grant program.

A student may satisfy the requirements related to the student teaching experience if all the following requirements are met:

The student teaching experience takes place in the classroom of a cooperating teacher who is appropriately licensed in the subject area and grade level endorsement for which the student is being prepared and lasts for at least ½ of each school day.

Under supervision of the cooperating teacher, and for at least ½ of each school day, the student bears the primary responsibility for planning, instruction, and assessment within the classroom for a minimum of 4 weeks during the student teaching experience.

The BOEE has issued a para-educator certificate to the student, and the student works as a para-educator for at least ½ of each school day during the 14 week student teaching experience.

Forum Schedule

Senator Sinclair and Representative Fry will be hosting Legislative Forums in the District during the 2024 Legislative Session. The first day of forums will be: February 23, 2024

8:00 am - Corydon, IA at the Wayne County Farm Bureau

10:00 am - Chariton, IA at the Lucas County Farm Bureau

12:00 pm - Osceola, IA at Revelton Distilling Company (**Please Note Change in location**)

2:00 pm - Leon, IA at the Leon Community Center

We hope you are able to make it to one of the meetings and look forward to meeting with everyone.