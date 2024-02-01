The Fry Times - Public Safety Committee Moves Department Bills

January 25, 2024 - This week the public safety committee advanced five bills requested from departments in the state. With the Governor’s approval, departments are allowed to request legislation. These bills are sent to committees and Representatives can decide if the bill should advance.

House Study Bill 522 –Public Safety Telecommunicators (Iowa Law Enforcement Academy request)

This is code “clean up.” The previous law changed “communications officer” to “public safety telecommunicator.” This bill makes the same change in other areas of the code that were previously missed.

House Study Bill 544- Controlled Substances (Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing request)

Yearly updates to ensure the right chemical equations are listed under scheduled substances. This conforms Iowa code with federal law.

House Study Bill 545 - False Reports to Public Safety Officials-(Department of Public Safety request)

The bill makes it a class “D” felony if a person makes a false report or call to public safety officials and claims there is a:

forcible felony occurring (felonious child endangerment, assault, murder, sexual abuse, kidnapping, robbery, human trafficking, arson in the first degree, or burglary in the first degree.)

intimidation with a dangerous weapon,

an act of terrorism,

unlawful possession of biological agents or diseases

Any arson crime

If a one of the false claims above is made, and the information results in serious bodily injury or death of another, the person who made the false report is guilty of a class “C” felony.

House Study Bill 547- Bail Bonds (Department of Public Safety request).

Prohibits a company that acts as a licensed surety from engaging in conduct of a bail enforcement agent or business unless they are licensed under Iowa code. The bill prohibits those who are not licensed as a bail enforcement agent or business from detaining, apprehending, or arresting an individual on a bail bond without being licensed or registered. This is a DPS requested bill and helps clarify the role between a surety, and a bail enforcement agent or business.

House Study Bill 549- Disaster aid (Homeland Security and Emergency Management request)

The bill allows the Dept. of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to contract with local entities to provide the disaster aid individual assistance grant fund and program, as well as the disaster case advocacy grant fund and program.

Under current law Homeland had to administer the grant funds. HSB 549 allows the department to contract with local entities to distribute these grants in case of an emergency. Current code limits the grant to $5,000 per household, this is increased to $7,000.

Forum Schedule

Senator Sinclair and Representative Fry will be hosting Legislative Forums in the District during the 2024 Legislative Session.

The first day of forums will be:

February 23, 2024

8:00 am - Corydon, IA at the Wayne County Farm Bureau

10:00 am - Chariton, IA at the Lucas County Farm Bureau

12:00 pm - Osceola, IA at Revelton Distilling Company (**Please Note Change in location**)

2:00 pm - Leon, IA at the Leon Community Center

We hope you are able to make it to one of the meetings and look forward to meeting with everyone.