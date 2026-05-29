Jonnie Driskill

Jonnie Alan Driskill, son of Perry Neil Driskill and Marjorie Marie (Brady) Driskill was born June 13, 1950 and passed from this life, surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at his home in Murray, Iowa at 75 years of age.

Jonnie graduated from Des Moines Tech High School and also from the Aviation Lab. He was united in marriage to Roselee Ann Young on February 24, 1968 in Mercer, Missouri. He worked for John Deere in Des Moines for over 30 years.

Jonnie and Rosalee were married for 58 years and enjoyed riding motorcycles together. They are known as snowbirds, traveling to Texas for over 20 years. They loved traveling with friends all over the states. They lived in St. Charles and were members of the Calvary Baptist Church for 40 years. They moved to Murray in 2017 and attended Murray Baptist Church.

Jonnie and his wife Rosalee both love Elvis and grew up loving his music. While in Texas they met and became good friends with an Elvis impersonator named Bill and his wife. They became his best friends and helpers for his concerts. Jonnie loved carpentry and woodworking, over the years he made many pieces. He always took great care in his work especially when it was for the Lord. He made them for those he cared about such as Rosalee, his kids and grandkids. He even made special pieces for Calvary Baptist church.

Those relatives who preceded Jonnie in death were his parents, Perry and Marjorie Driskill and his brother, Ronnie Driskill.

Jonnie leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Rosalee Driskill of Murray, IA, daughter, Christine (David) Geddes of Truro, IA, son, Michael Driskill of Osceola, grandchildren, Amanda Geddes, Elena Geddes, Justina Johnson, Sarah Geddes, Tiffany Carlson, Heather Geddes, Jonathan Geddes, Jason Driskill, Katelynn Driskill, Everett Geddes, and Rylan Geddes, sister-in-law, Carla Driskill, brother, Brian (Jackie) Driskill of California as well as other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in St. Charles, Tuesday June 2, 2026 at 11:00 am with Pastor Doug Helton and Pastor David Melton officiating.

Jonnie’s family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the visitation prior to the funeral on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at the Calvary Baptist Church.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Jonnie’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Tuesday.

Interment will be in the Gordon Cemetery near Winterset, Iowa

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com