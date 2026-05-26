Darwin “Dusty” Small

Darwin “Dusty” Paul Small, son of Norman Eugene Small and Georgetta Faye (Marsh) Gilpatrick was born September 3, 1971 in Muscatine, Iowa and passed from this life at his home in Osceola, Iowa on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 54 years of age.

Dusty grew up in Muscatine, attending school there, he completed training at ABC School as an electrician. Dusty moved to Osceola in the early 90s and worked for Osceola Foods in the maintenance department until earlier this year he retired due to health reasons. Dusty was united in marriage to Dawn Renee Powers on October 27, 2007 in Thayer, Iowa.

Dusty was a hard-working person, who enjoyed tinkering in his shop and he could fix anything. He liked cars, trucks, and motorcycles. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, deer hunting, collecting guns and hornets’ nests. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.

Those relatives who preceded Darwin in death were his father, Norman Small, brother, Eugene Small. grandparents, Cecil and Wilamay Parkhurst and Ralph and Maudie Small.

Darwin leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Dawn Renee Small of Osceola, IA, step-son, Trent Muselman, step-son, Luke Muselman, mother & step-father, Georgetta (Roger) Gilpatrick, brother, Steve Monford, brother, Jermanie (Trista) Gilpatrick, nephew, Trey Gilpatrick, nephew, Trevor Gilpatrick, nephew, Peyton Gilpatrick, brother, Tracy Gilpatrick, brother, Sidney Gilpartrick, sister, Angie (Chuck) Merchant, nephew, Levi Merchant, niece, Shantell Merchant, grandson, Dante Muselman, granddaughter, Isabella Muselman, grandson, Preston Leeps, grandson, Benson Muselman, granddaughter, Ember Lynn Muselman, brother, Stacy (Vicki) Small, nephew, Chris Small, nephew, Damon Small, nephew, Brady Small, niece, Ashley Small, as well as other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Conservation Education Building at East Lake Park, Saturday May 30, 2026 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions for EveryStep Hospice.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com