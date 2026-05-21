Norma JoAnn Marvin, born on March 14, 1935, in the warmth of her Aunt Lillis Luces home in rural Clarke County, Iowa, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on May 16, 2026, at Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa. Her life was a testament to dedication, love, and the joy found in simple pleasures.

JoAnn received her education in Clarke County where she attended Leslie country school through the eighth grade. She attended Osceola High School and graduated in 1953 before attending Drake University.

On September 8, 1957, JoAnn was united in marriage to LaVerne Marvin in Osceola, Iowa at the First Christian Church. Together, they built a life filled with love and laughter, blessed by the birth of their two children, Michael and Beth.

JoAnn, as she was known to family and friends, spent much of her professional life working at Northwestern Bell, where she devoted 35 years. Upon retiring, her commitment to serving others led her to the State of Iowa Job Service. What began as volunteer work turned into a full-time position that she held for a decade before retiring once more.

Her life was rich with interests and hobbies that brought her joy and fulfillment. JoAnn was an avid reader and a member of several bridge clubs over the years and was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church in Osceola.She cherished time spent boating and relaxing at the family’s house in the Ozarks. An enthusiastic supporter of all Iowa Hawkeye’s teams, her spirit was equally buoyed by the music of Elvis Presley and the beauty of her flower gardens. Her beloved dog, Hawkeye, was a constant companion. Above all, she treasured moments shared with her family and found delight in enjoying a good bowl of ice cream.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, LaVerne Marvin; her son, Michael Marvin; her parents, Merlyn Wheeler Eddy and Lorena Blanche Eddy; her siblings, Olin Everette (Twyla) Eddy, Alice Aletha (Merlin) Newman, Oral Leroy (Lois) Eddy, Roberta (Bill) Touet, and James Donald (Betty) Eddy; her parents-in-law, Charles Marvin Sr. and Eva Eula Marvin; and several cherished brothers- and sisters-in-law, Beverly McNaughton, Shirley Akers, Gene LeRoy Marvin, Rich Marvin, Delbert Marvin, Charles Chick Marvin, Jr., Thelma Hill, and Douglas Akers.

Left to honor and cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law Beth and Rodney Redman of Osceola, IA; ; grandchildren, Stuart Redman of Ames, IA, David Redman of Des Moines, IA, Jacob Redman of Des Moines, IA, Sydnee (Alex Kirkpatrick) Redman of Huxley, IA; great-grandchildren, Connor Redman, Jonah Redman and Quinley JoBeth Kirkpatrick; her sisters-in-law, Sharon Marvin of Osceola, IA, and Patricia Marvin of Lewisville, TX; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Kale Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 A.M. at Maple Hill Cemetery, where JoAnn will be laid to rest beside her loved ones.

JoAnn’s legacy is one of love, strength, and community. She will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing her. The family kindly asks that donations be made to the family for something to be decided at a later date.