Joy Lee Glenn Carns was born on August 4th, 1940, in Osceola, Iowa to Leland James Glenn and Evelyn Maxine Emary. She passed on May 18th, 2026.

Joy grew up on the family farm in rural Clarke County helping her dad and Grandpa raise black angus cattle. She married the love of her life Merrill Carns on May 23rd, 1964. To this union they were blessed with one daughter, Deborah May.

After graduating from high school Joy lived and worked in Des Moines for a few years before returning to Osceola and marrying Merrill. She worked at Furnas Electric when they opened until 2003. She also enjoyed working for Mosaic for a few years.

She enjoyed spending time on the family farm with her grandchildren Casey and Denver. Often taking them explore the outdoors all through the summer. She was a long-time faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed shopping trips with many of her close friends and attending country music shows across Iowa. She loved reading books and bird watching, cardinals being a favorite. She especially enjoyed visits from her daughter, grandkids, and great grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and husband. Sister-in-law- Gayle (Wayne) Burchett, brothers-in-law Richard “Dick” Carns, Max Carns, and niece Cathy McCabe.

Joy’s memory will live on in the heats of her family, daughter Deborah, grandchildren: Casey (Josh) Spoelstra, Denver (Dalli) Overton, great-grandchildren: Ethan Royce, Blake Francis, Khloe June Spoelstra, Newt James, Newly Jay Overton, cousins Edith Podhajsky and Erma Helmberger, half-sister-in-law, Linda (George) Matusich, sisters-in-law: Joanna Carns and Emily Carns, nieces and nephews: Anne Barton, Mike (Maura) Ellyson, Kelly (Eric) Morris, Rod (Janice) Carns, Shani (John) Weirs, Cassie McAllister, Amanda (Tyler) Marshall, great nephew’s: Ken (Julie) Barton, Jacob (Andrea) Barton, along with many other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Thursday May 21, 2026 at 2:30 pm with Pastor Aaron Wendorff officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a fitting tribute to be decided.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com