Donald Wubbena

Donald Ray Wubbena, age 87, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away April 16, 2026, at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm. to 3:00 pm. Sunday April 26, 2026, at the McLaren’s Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Funeral service will be 10:00 am. Monday, April 27, at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in West Des Moines, with burial will follow at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines. Memorials may be directed to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.

Donald Ray was born to Lawrence and Johanna Wubbena, on June15, 1938, Allison, Iowa. He attended Shell Rock High School.

On November 11, 1958, Don was married to Marlys Klooster. They farmed in Allison and Shell Rock, Iowa before moving to Osceola, Iowa and later West Des Moines, Iowa. They retired to Mesa, Arizona.

Don was an active and faithful member of Shepherd of the Vally Lutheran Church in West Des Moines. Don loved traveling, especially to visit his grandkids. Don enjoyed talking with everyone and loved meeting new people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Edith DeBoer and brother in-law Roger Litterer.

Don is survived by two sons, Marley Wubbena of Mesa, Arizona, and Jeff Wubbena of Urbandale, IA; one daughter Donna (Greg) White of Marietta, Georgia; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Larry (Joyce) Wubbena, of Coppell, TX, Edward (Carla) Wubbena, of Shell Rock, IA, and Terry (Holly) Wubbena of Longmont, CO; and three sisters, Peggy Litterer of Clarksville, IA, Sally (Keith) Schneider of Waverly, IA, and Linda (Larry) Peters of Chandler, AZ. He also considered Marlys’ siblings and their spouses as his own family.