Darlene Churchman

Lillie Darlene (Sims) Churchman, 93, passed away on April 20, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of faith, service, and deep devotion to those she loved.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 4, 2026, at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 S.W. Walnut St, Ankeny). A memorial service will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m., also at the church. Interment will take place at Ankeny Memorial Gardens in Ankeny, IA.

Born May 13, 1932, in Menlo, Iowa, to Monte and Lillie Sims, Darlene grew up a proud farm girl and attended rural schools before graduating from Adair High School. She continued her education at Creston Junior College and the University of Northern Iowa, preparing for a life of teaching and service.

On June 7, 1953, she married Duane Churchman, beginning a partnership rooted in faith, family, and ministry. Darlene taught for three years in Madison and Warren County schools and later served as a substitute teacher in the many communities where Duane pastored United Methodist churches. Her gentle spirit and love for children made her a natural educator wherever she went.

Darlene was deeply active in church life, offering her gifts through United Methodist Women, choir, children’s choir, and missions work. She was also a proud member of Chapter PG of P.E.O. Her commitment to service was steady, joyful, and lifelong.

Darlene is survived by her sister, Rosalea Johnson of Norwalk; her children, Dan (Debi) of Monument, CO., Doug (Kelli) of Ankeny, and Leah (Drew Van Meeteren) of Ankeny; and daughter‑in‑law, Jennie of Eureka, IL. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Emily, Rachel, Katie Huffman, Libby (Kevin) Yoder, Kamerin, Kourtlin (Justin) Pearson, Kierin, Davis, Dane, Damin, and Kade Van Meeteren; and her great-grandchildren, Addy, Theo, and Zayn who brought her tremendous joy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; son, Lindsay; granddaughter, Jess Van Meeteren; and brother‑in‑law, Dean Johnson.

Memorials may be directed to the Ankeny First United Methodist Church Missions Fund, honoring Darlene’s lifelong passion for faith in action.