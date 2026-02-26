Charles William McDonough, 81, of Breda, Iowa, died Friday, Feb. 20, at his home.

He was born March 14, 1944, to Howard and Mary Esther (Currie) McDonough in Odebolt, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed in the Schaller, Iowa, Presbyterian church. He attended Country School No. 8 until fifth grade, graduating from Odebolt-Arthur High School in 1962. He attended Iowa State University and was drafted into the U.S. Army for two years, serving until August 1968.Later, Charles moved to Osceola, Iowa, to begin farming. He married Lonna Beaman and was blessed with three children, Colin, Eron and Kylie.

In 1997, Charles moved back to his hometown area of Odebolt, and on Nov. 16, 2013, he married Patti (Kropf) Brotherson of Breda. They filled their 12 years together with traveling and time spent with family and friends.

In the early 1970s, Charles entered the real estate business and was elected president of the South Central Iowa Association of Realtors. In the mid-1970s, he started the Southern Iowa Draft Horse Association and also was elected president. In 1985, he went to work for King Ag Co., selling feed and fertilizer, then became the manager of Indianola Agri Services until it closed in the late 1990s.

Left to honor Charles’ memory are his wife, Patti; three children, Colin (Joni) of Maryville, Mo., Eron of Clive, Iowa, and Kylie Burgett of Ankeny, Iowa; three stepchildren, Dan (Faith) Brotherson of Odebolt, Christopher (Holly) Brotherson of Breda, and Andrea Brotherson of Wall Lake,

Iowa; five grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; four great-stepgrandchildren; sister Judy (Frank) Haggard of Rio Verde, Ariz.; brother Jeff (Cindy) McDonough of Odebolt; sister-in-law Barb McDonough of Humboldt, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Keith McDonough and Harvey McDonough.