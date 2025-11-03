Stephen Niebur

Stephen Louis Niebur, 86, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2025 in Reno. Born in Newton, Iowa, he grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He attended the University of Minnesota before joining the Marines in 1958. Five years later, he settled in Kansas City and joined the police department. Rising to the position of Captain, he worked in the SWAT, crimes against property, auto theft, and K9 units. He was a helicopter pilot, and after attending the University of Kentucky’s Southern Police Institute, wrote a manual on hostage negotiation, “Operation 100.” In 1980 he received the KCPD Medal of Valor for rescuing residents from a burning building.

After his first retirement, he became the Chief of Police in Osceola, Iowa, for sixteen years. Some of his many accomplishments there include modernizing operations through computerization, equipping squad cars with onboard cameras, expanding the department by doubling its personnel, and, with his team, solving Osceola’s only homicide and bank robbery cases. After this second retirement, he enjoyed a successful third career with his good friend and fellow police Chief Bill Moulder as police chief consultants. The last three years he spent in Reno, where he cherished being close to family. He also volunteered his time with local Veterans and other philanthropic groups.

Despite this impressive career of service, he still considered his family his greatest achievement. He met his wife Linda in 1967 and they married three years later. Together they loved traveling, bowling, and golfing. Her death in 2017 was a loss he never truly recovered from. He was passionate about animals, puzzles of all kinds, his annual fishing trips to Canada, and most of all the Kansas City Chiefs. He is survived by his son Louis, daughter Natalie, grandchildren Mykie and Lizzy, two brothers Mike and David, and sister Susan. He is also remembered for his generosity, mentorship, and wisdom by countless friends, colleagues, and extended family across the country. He will be in our hearts forever.

A celebration of life will follow at a later date.