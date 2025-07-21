Linda Carol (Rindels) Muller was called home as she passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 6, 2025, at Decatur County Hospital.

Linda was born on March 26, 1939, to Ede and Carrie (Haan) Rindels of Shell Rock, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kenneth Rindels of Charles City.

Linda worked for many years in finance and collections in Odessa, Texas, before returning to Iowa in 1990. She continued her career at Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, where she worked until her retirement at the age of 70. She was known for her dedication, strong work ethic, and the warm relationships she built with coworkers and patients alike.

She is survived by her son Brent and his wife Jessica of Pleasanton, Iowa, and her daughter Joni and her husband Michael of Columbia, South Carolina. Linda was a proud grandmother to Alex, Abby, Madison, Molly, Eliana, and Charlee (Brent), Adam and Mikayla (Joni) along with three great-grandchildren (Brent).

Linda enjoyed watching sports, with golf being her favorite. She had a passion for cooking and was known for sharing delicious homemade treats with friends and coworkers. Her generosity and heartfelt kindness left a lasting impact on those who were fortunate to know her.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and many friends who loved her dearly.

A private spreading of Linda’s ashes will take place at a later date.