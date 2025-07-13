Della Amdor

Della Ann Amdor, daughter of Delbert and Lois Walter, was born March 13, 1954, in Bedford, Iowa, and passed from this life Tuesday, July 8, 2025, peacefully at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa at 71 years of age.

Della grew up in Bedford. Her family had a farm next to the Lake of Three Fires Park in Taylor County. Della graduated from Bedford High School in 1972 and then graduated from Southwestern Community College in Creston. Della was working at the Clarinda Mental Health Hospital in Clarinda with Kathy Amdor, when Kathy introduced her to her brother Ben. Della and Ben were married on June 27, 1981, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Corning. They lived in Corning until moving to Osceola in 1996. Della worked for the Clarke County Clinic in medical records and reception until her retirement in 2019.

Della was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family and family gatherings were a great joy to her. She enjoyed going out to eat, cross-stitching, reading, and tending her flower gardens. Della was a very good “smooth” dancer in her younger days. Della loved watching butterflies, and had a nice butterfly bush in her yard. She also enjoyed spoiling her cats, Rocky and Captain. She was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Osceola. Della was a loving, caring person who will be greatly missed by many.

Those relatives who preceded Della in death were her parents, Delbert and Lois.

Della leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Ben Amdor of Osceola, IA; son, Luke (Kathryn) Amdor of West Des Moines, IA; son, Matthew Nicholas (Crystal) Amdor of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, Gibson, Elizabeth, Christopher, Jasmine, Julian and JR; sister Delonna (Ed) Hamilton of Creston, IA; sisters-in-law, Carol (Doug) Hardisty of Corning, IA, Kathy Elliott of Pleasant Hill, IA, Laura Redding of Pleasant Hill, IA; her cats she loved dearly, Rocky & Captain; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Osceola on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 10:30 am with Father Thomas Tomson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Bernard Catholic Church or The Salvation Army.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.