Shirley Pennock

Shirley Joy Pennock, daughter of Warren Millsap and Gladys (Hedlund) Millsap was born February 11, 1933, in Clarke County, Iowa and passed from this life Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa at 92 years of age.

Shirley grew up around Osceola and graduated from Osceola High School in 1952. She worked for many local businesses over the years, including Stickler TV, Dr. Audlehelm, Dr. Clark, Skirt & Shirts and Shoes and Shirts, she enjoyed visiting with the public. Shirley was a supporter of the community and followed her boys in their many school activities, she enjoyed her flowers gardens, and feeding and watching the birds and squirrels.

Shirley was united in marriage to Derschel Duane Pennock on May 12, 1984, in Osceola, they were members of the First Christian Church of Osceola and former deacons, most recently they attended the LifePoint Assembly Church in Osceola. Shirley was a member of the T.T.T. Society in Osceola for over 50 years, she was a very friendly and caring person, who will be greatly missed.

Preceding Shirley in death were her parents, Warren and Gladys Millsap, son Eric Huss, her brother and her two sisters, nephews, Mike Ketchum and Ned L. Cox.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Derschel Pennock of Osceola, IA, son, Brian Huss and his significant other Roxanne Young of Osceola, IA, step-son, Todd (Courtney) Pennock of Elliott, IA, granddaughter, McKenzie Vogel and three great-grandchildren, Zeno, Zander and Levi and grandchildren, Sam and Ashley Huss, niece Martha Cox and nephew Kirk Ketchum, as well as other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Tuesday May 6, 2025, at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chuck DeVos officiating. Shirley’s family will be present to greet friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the services on Tuesday.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Shirley’s tribute wall beginning at 2:00 pm, Tuesday.

Interment will follow services in the Maple Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Clarke County Animal Shelter.