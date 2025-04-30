Mary Ann Phillips died at her home on January 4, 2025. She was born on April 10, 1951, to Jerry and Charles Phillips. She was preceded in death by her mother Jerry, her father Charles, and her sister Linda. She is survived by her brother Ivan (Julie) and her nephews Tracy Fenton (Lisa) and Stacy Fenton (Kristina).

Mary grew up on a farm in Clarke County Iowa with her siblings Linda and Ivan. She graduated from Clarke Community High School and moved to Minneapolis in 1969. During her entire 55 years in Minnesota, she lived in the Twin Cities/Minneapolis area. Mary was an employee of the Federal Reserve for almost 40 years. After retiring, she enjoyed being a part-time secretary for Champlin United Methodist Church. She loved visiting and playing games, vacationing with friends, cooking new recipes, reading, being active in TOPs and going to movies. Her quick wit, sense of humor, friendliness, and love of life will be missed by her many friends and relatives.

Services will be held in Minnesota at Champlin United Methodist Church on January 15, 2025, at 11 o’clock, followed by a light lunch. A meal will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 17 in Weldon at the Weldon Community Center. Gravesides services will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Osceola, at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Champlin United Methodist Church.