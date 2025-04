Celebration of Life

Saturday, May 31, 2025

3:00PM - 6:00PM

Lakeside Casino

777 Casino Drive (travel west on Clay Street)

Osceola, IA 50213

We invite you to join us in celebrating the lives of Jim and Mary Ellen Kimball. The Celebration of Life will take place on May 31st at Lakeside Casino from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, with heartfelt remarks from family and friends beginning at 4:00 PM.

Please come to honor their memory and share in this special occasion.